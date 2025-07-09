Zelenskyy meets Pope Leo, encourages Vatican efforts for peace

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met Pope Leo XIV at his summer retreat south of Rome on Wednesday and praised the Vatican's efforts for peace, suggesting it could host peace talks with Russia.



Pope Leo, meeting with the Ukrainian leader at his villa in Castel Gandolfo, "reaffirmed his willingness to welcome representatives of Russia and Ukraine to the Vatican for negotiations," according to a statement released by the Holy See.



Zelenskyy will also meet Italy's President Sergio Mattarella later Wednesday, ahead of his participation in the fourth Ukraine Recovery Conference, which is taking place in Rome Thursday and Friday.



"Of course, we want this war to end, and of course, we count on the Vatican and His Holiness to help us with a high-level meeting place to end this war," Zelenskyy told reporters after meeting the pontiff.



The Ukrainian leader also thanked the American pope for the Vatican's efforts to bring back home the children allegedly taken by Russia after the 2022 war.

Leo's predecessor, Pope Francis, had named a special envoy-Italian Cardinal Matteo Zuppi-to try to mediate for the return of Ukrainian children and facilitate negotiations between the conflicting sides.

Since his election in May, Leo has been a strong supporter of peace around the world and has strongly condemned the conflict in Ukraine.



The US had suggested the Vatican could host possible peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, but Moscow has so far refused the offer.





