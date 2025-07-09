Wildfires ease in southern France but blazes still active

Wildfires that broke out Tuesday in southern France have slowed down, though several areas remain affected, according to local media.

A blaze that erupted in Marseille, located in the Mediterranean Bouches-du-Rhone department, is gradually subsiding, Marseille Mayor Benoit Payan told broadcaster BFMTV.

Payan warned, however, that the fire is not yet fully under control and there remains a risk of flare-ups.

An estimated 750 hectares (1,853 acres) of land have burned so far, according to the Marseille Fire Brigade. Around 700 firefighters remain on the ground battling the flames.

Approximately 70 houses have been affected, with 10 destroyed, reports said.

Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau visited the area Tuesday evening.

"Several injuries have been reported among firefighters and security forces. Their battle continued throughout the night. In this context of drought, I call on everyone to act responsibly: a single careless gesture can spark a fire. Stay vigilant," he wrote on X.

Separately, a fire that burned around 400 hectares (988 acres) in the Herault department on Tuesday was brought under control Wednesday morning.

Another wildfire that broke out Monday in the southern department of Aude and burned 2,000 hectares (4,942 acres) is no longer spreading.

Meanwhile, a fire that erupted Tuesday in the Montdardier commune of the Gard department remains active. It has so far scorched around 500 hectares (1,235 acres) of vegetation and is still not under control.





