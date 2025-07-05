UN CONDEMNS RUSSIAS RECENT LARGE-SCALE ATTACKS ON UKRAINE

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday condemned Russia's recent "series of large-scale" drone and missile attacks on Ukraine, which reportedly mark the largest wave since the start of the war over three years ago.

"The secretary-general strongly condemns the latest series of large-scale drone and missile attacks by the Russian Federation, reportedly the largest in over three years of war," said his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric in a statement.

Guterres expressed alarm over what he called a "dangerous escalation and the toll on civilians," and said: "These strikes disrupted the power supply to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, once again underlining the ongoing risks to nuclear safety."

Noting that such actions are violations of international law, he said: "Attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure are prohibited under international law and must stop immediately."

Calling for an urgent halt to hostilities, the statement further conveyed Guterres' call "for a full, immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine as a first step towards a just, comprehensive and sustainable peace, in line with the UN Charter, international law and relevant UN resolutions."



