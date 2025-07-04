Germany, Dutch: Chemical warfare by Russia growing in Ukraine

Russia is increasingly using chemical warfare in Ukraine, German and Dutch spy agencies claimed on Friday, warning that this poses a danger not only to Ukraine but also to the rest of Europe.

In a joint statement, officials from the German intelligence agency BND and Dutch intelligence agencies MIVD and AIVD claimed that Russia's use of chemical weapons in Ukraine is intensifying, despite clear international prohibitions against such weapons.

"It was already known that Russia is using teargas in Ukraine, but MIVD, AIVD and BND can now confirm that Russia is also employing chloropicrin, a more potent chemical agent that can be fatal when used in high concentrations in enclosed spaces," the agencies said. "This represents an even more serious violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention, which prohibits the use of this chemical choking agent under any circumstances."

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans said they have decided to disclose the intelligence assessment to increase international pressure on Russia and ensure that the use of chemical weapons will not be normalized.

"Lowering the threshold for the use of this type of weapon poses a danger not only to Ukraine but also to the rest of Europe and the world. This calls for more sanctions, the isolation of Russia and undiminished military support for Ukraine," he stressed.

According to the intelligence assessment of the German and Dutch spy agencies, Russia's military leadership, as well as the Russian radiological, chemical and biological defense troops, support the use of chemical agents and are actively facilitating their deployment.

"The use of both teargas and chloropicrin by Russian troops has now become standard practice and commonplace and will highly probably remain a threat in the future," the agencies claimed. "In addition to the massive investments in Russia's chemical weapons program, the country is also expanding its chemical weapons research and recruiting new scientists for the program," according to their report.

Russian authorities have not yet responded officially to these claims. Previously, the Russian Foreign Ministry has consistently denied using chemical weapons and instead accused Ukrainian military forces of employing illegal weapons.



