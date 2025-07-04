German Chancellor Merz wishes Germany all the best at Euro 2025

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has wished the Germany women's national team all the best for their opening game at Euro 2025 in Switzerland.



"The team has often really impressed us with great attacking football and also great mental strength," government spokesman Stefan Kornelius told journalists in Berlin on Friday.



Record Euros winners Germany start their campaign later against Poland.



Merz wished coach Christian Wück and the entire team good luck and success, a successful start to the tournament and as many goals as possible.



The European championship is very close to the chancellor's heart, Kornelius said.



However, he has currently no plans to attend a match in Switzerland, the spokesman added when asked.



Germany have eight Euros titles, the last one won in 2013. At Euro 2022, the team finished as runner-up after a defeat to England in the final.



