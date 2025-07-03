Major wildfires break out across Greece as nation struggles with heat wave

Firefighters prepare to deploy to a wildfire burning near Ierapetra, on the island of Crete, Greece, July 2, 2025. (REUTERS)

A series of wildfires broke out Wednesday across Greece, which has been experiencing a heat wave since the beginning of the week, according to media reports.

A blaze erupted in the afternoon in the Lasithi prefecture in eastern Crete is particularly serious, with authorities issuing evacuation orders to those in Agia Fotia, Achlia, Galini and Ferma toward Ierapetra, reported public broadcaster ERT.

Dozens of firefighters, supported by aerial firefighting vehicles, are working selflessly to prevent the fire from spreading to an area where hotels are located, it said. Cretan news outlets published visuals that showed the fire has reached the sea.

Another fire that broke out on the island of Kythira later in the day is still raging, while one in Halkidiki Peninsula's area of Vourvourou is under control.