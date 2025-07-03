Lawyer brings donkeys to Kosovo Assembly to protest deadlock

Protesting the months-long political deadlock in the Kosovo Assembly, lawyer Arianit Koci brought four donkeys to the parliamentary courtyard on Thursday.

Police blocked Koci from entering the premises with the stereotypically stubborn beasts of burden, according to the RTK web portal.

Speaking to reporters, Koci said his gesture aimed to promote unity, not division, adding that he mostly blames Self-Determination Movement leader acting Prime Minister Albin Kurti for the failure to form a government.

He also criticized other parties, saying: "Maybe this situation suits them."

The most recent attempt failed two days ago, the 40th try since general elections for the 120-seat assembly this Feb. 9.

The constitutive session began on April 15.

No party has been able to form a government in the Western Balkans country.

Self-Determination holds 48 seats, the Democratic Party of Kosovo 24, the Democratic League of Kosovo 20, the Alliance for the Future of Kosovo and Nisma Initiative eight, the Serbian List nine, the Party for Freedom, Justice and Survival one, with the remaining 10 seats belonging to minority community representatives.

Self-Determination has pushed its candidate, Albulena Haxhiu, to be Assembly speaker, but she has not yet secured the required 61 votes.



