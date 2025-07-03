French ATC strike disrupts Europe as Ryanair cancels 170 flights

Ryanair announced Thursday that it had been forced to cancel 170 flights due to a strike by French air traffic controllers, urging the European Commission to take immediate action to protect overflights during national industrial actions.

The Irish low-cost carrier said the two-day strike, set for Thursday and Friday, is expected to impact over 30,000 passengers across Europe, Le Figaro reported.

"In addition to flights to or from France, this strike will also affect all overflights of French airspace. This is due to France's continued failure to protect overflights during national air traffic control strikes," the airline said in a statement.

"Although only French air traffic controllers are on strike, most of the affected passengers are not even traveling to or from France, but are simply overflying French airspace en route to their destination," it added, citing examples such as the UK, Ireland, Spain, and Greece.

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary criticized the recurring disruption, saying: "European airspace cannot be repeatedly closed simply because French air traffic controllers are striking for their personal comfort. Once again, European families are being held hostage by strikes by French air traffic controllers."

The airline reiterated its call on the European Commission to "urgently reform" EU air traffic control services to minimize the wider impact of national strikes.

The strike was initiated by two minority unions representing French air traffic controllers, who are protesting working conditions.

To ensure safe airspace management, France's Civil Aviation Authority ordered airlines to reduce their flight schedules, including 50% of flights at Nice Airport and 25% at Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Orly, and Beauvais, Ryanair's main French base.

On Friday, the cancellations are expected to reach 40% at Paris-area airports and Beauvais.





