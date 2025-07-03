Finland supports EU’s 2040 emissions target: Climate minister

Finland on Thursday expressed its support for the European Commission's proposal to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 90% by 2040 as part of the EU's wider plan to achieve climate neutrality by mid-century, public broadcaster YLE reported.

Environment and Climate Minister Sari Multala confirmed the government's stance in a statement issued on Thursday, saying the target aligns with Finland's core objectives in climate diplomacy.

"The Commission's proposal is in line with Finland's priorities in our efforts to influence the proposal," Multala said.

"A long-term and consistent climate policy is important for the EU's competitiveness and creates stability for companies to invest in clean solutions," she added.

The proposal is a key component of the EU's climate roadmap toward achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Multala underlined the importance of taking into account uncertainties in the land use sector and emphasized the need for a technology-neutral approach to implementation, avoiding the pre-selection or exclusion of specific solutions.

The Finnish government is expected to finalize its formal position and submit a communication to parliament by early September.

CZECHIA AND LITHUANIA VOICE SKEPTICISM



Meanwhile, Czech and Lithuanian officials expressed reservations on the proposal, citing concerns over economic impact and insufficient financial backing.

Following a Cabinet meeting, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said his government opposes setting new climate targets, arguing that the focus should shift to "prosperity and economic aspects."

"We have already set climate targets. We need to meet them in a reasonable way and perhaps even adjust some things that we may have agreed on in the past in some way so as not to jeopardize Europe's competitiveness," Fiala said.

He added that while the EU would likely reach around 90% emissions reduction without binding targets, certain policies should be "adapted to reality" to avoid burdening citizens with higher housing and fuel costs.

Similarly, Czech Environment Minister Petr Hladik said the 2040 emissions target is "unrealistic" for the country, adding: "Without realistic conditions and fair financing, transformation is not possible."

Lithuanian Environment Minister Povilas Poderskis told LRT TV that the goal is unrealistic without clear financial backing.

Poderskis also criticized the framing of EU climate goals as economic advantages. "The Green Deal is hidden under the mask of competitiveness," he added.