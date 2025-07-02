France condemns killing of aid workers in Israeli strike on Gaza

France on Wednesday condemned an Israeli airstrike that killed two humanitarian aid workers in the Gaza Strip, urging accountability and reaffirming its support for humanitarian efforts in the region.

In a statement, the French Foreign Ministry said it "condemns the Israeli strike on a densely populated area in central Gaza," which resulted in the death of two NGO employees on June 26.

It extended condolences to the victims' families and called for a swift and thorough investigation.

Paris "offers her condolences to their loved ones and families and calls for full light to be shed quickly on those responsible for this incident," the statement read.

The statement emphasized the need to uphold international law, particularly the protection of civilians and humanitarian workers during conflict.

"The protection of civilians and humanitarian workers must be guaranteed in all circumstances, in accordance with international humanitarian law," it added.

France also praised the commitment of humanitarian personnel operating under dangerous conditions in Gaza.

"France salutes the immense courage of humanitarian workers, who risk their lives to help civilians. We will continue to stand by their side and support their work," the ministry said.

Despite international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, killing more than 57,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, since October 2023.

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Israel has agreed to "the necessary conditions" to finalize a 60-day ceasefire in the enclave, urging the Palestinian resistance group Hamas to accept the proposal.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.