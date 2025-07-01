France bans smoking in outdoor public spaces to protect children

A sign reading 'No smoking beach' is installed at a beach in Nice, southern France, 30 June 2025. (EPA Photo)

France on Tuesday officially banned smoking in several outdoor public areas frequented by children, including beaches, parks, playgrounds, bus shelters, sports facilities, and areas near schools, libraries, and swimming pools.

The measure, initially set to take effect on July 1, came into force on June 29 following the publication of an official decree, the French broadcaster BFMTV reported.

Violators risk a fine of €135 (approximately $158).

Smoking remains permitted on public benches, unless they are located near restricted areas or marked with a "No Smoking" sign.

The move is part of a broader public health strategy aimed at reducing tobacco use, which also includes increasing tobacco prices, the widespread adoption of plain packaging, and stricter regulation of electronic cigarettes.

Authorities say the goal is to reduce children's exposure to secondhand smoke and discourage smoking in general.

The measure mirrors recent steps taken in Spain, where smoking bans have been extended to restaurant terraces and university campuses. Enforcement of the new rules in France will be handled by local authorities.

France records approximately 75,000 tobacco-related deaths each year, prompting the government to intensify its anti-smoking efforts in public spaces.