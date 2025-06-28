Woman gives birth in nightclub toilet in western Germany

A woman gave birth in a nightclub toilet on Friday night in the western German city of Saarbrücken. Clubgoers at the Discoplex A8 venue called emergency services when they realized what was occurring.



A police spokesman said the child had already been born by the time ambulances arrived at the scene. Parademics called in police to support with the large number of onlookers gathered nearby. The rescuers took the mother and child to a hospital in the city, where both were doing well, the spokesman said.



Police have completed an investigation into the unusual incident, the spokesman added. No details on the identiy of the woman or the sex of her child were provided.







