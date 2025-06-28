Polish president Duda pays unannounced visit to Ukraine

Outgoing Polish President Andrzej Duda on Saturday arrived in Ukraine's capital Kyiv for an unannounced visit, Ukraine's foreign minister said on X.

Andriy Sybiha also posted a photo of the Polish politician, who he met at the railway station.

According to Sybiha, later in the day Duda will have bilateral talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Duda, who under Polish law is not eligible to serve a third term, will be succeeded on Aug. 6 by Karol Nawrocki, who won the country's presidential election earlier this month.





