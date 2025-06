Russia says European arms supplies to Ukraine increase the threat of destabilisation in Europe

Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov said on Thursday that European supplies of arms and mercenaries to Ukraine had increased the threat of destabilisation in Europe, the Interfax news agency reported.

"Attempts to prolong military actions by supplying Ukraine with arms and mercenaries increase the threat of destabilisation. Including in Europe itself," Belousov was quoted as saying.