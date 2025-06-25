 Contact Us
News Europe German police launch nationwide operation against online hate speech

German police launch nationwide operation against online hate speech

Germany launches a nationwide crackdown on online hate speech, targeting far-right incitement and insults against politicians in over 170 coordinated operations. Authorities vow to unmask digital offenders hiding behind screens.

DPA EUROPE
Published June 25,2025
Subscribe
GERMAN POLICE LAUNCH NATIONWIDE OPERATION AGAINST ONLINE HATE SPEECH

Police in Germany have launched a nationwide operation targeting suspected authors of online hate speech and incitement, according to information obtained by dpa.

More than 170 operations are planned, coordinated by the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA).

The suspects are accused of incitement to hatred and insulting politicians, among other things.

The investigations focus on far-right statements made online. Many cases also involve criminal insults against politicians, with fewer cases concerning extremist religious or far-left postings.

Herbert Reul, the interior minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany's most populous state, said it is important that perpetrators are uncovered.

"Digital arsonists must not be allowed to hide behind their phones or computers," Reul told dpa. Fourteen of the approximately 130 nationwide investigations part of Wednesday's action against hate postings are in North Rhine-Westphalia.