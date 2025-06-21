White House rejects top Pentagon spy pick: Report

The White House rejected the Pentagon's pick to head the National Security Agency (NSA) and head of US Cyber Command, Politico reported Friday.

Citing three people familiar with the move, Politico said it is not clear why the White House decided not to move forward with Army Lt. Gen. Richard Angle's nomination.

Angle, a career special operations soldier, had the support of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, according to one senior intelligence official and two former senior national security officials, according to Politico.

In April, NSA Chief Air Force Gen. Timothy Haugh and Deputy Director Wendy Noble were removed from their positions, drawing scathing criticism from congressional Democrats.





