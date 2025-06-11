UK says 2 Israeli Cabinet ministers sanctioned 'to uphold human rights'

Britain this week decided to sanction two Israeli Cabinet ministers in order "to uphold human rights and defend the prospect of a two-state solution," the prime minister said on Wednesday.

Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich face a travel ban and having their assets frozen as part of the measures announced by the UK Foreign Office on Tuesday.

Later, the office said in a statement that they took this action alongside partners Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and Norway over the two officials "inciting appalling settler violence and expansion" in the West Bank.

"We have done that to uphold human rights and defend the prospect of a two-state solution," Premier Keir Starmer told parliament.

Speaking at weekly Prime Minister's Questions, he said they will continue to support all efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages, and a needed surge in access to humanitarian aid.

Since the start of Israel's assault on Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023, at least 974 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 injured in the West Bank by Israeli forces and settlers, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.