European Parliament group condemns Israel’s detention of lawmaker

The European Parliament's Left group condemned Israel's detention of French-Palestinian lawmaker Rima Hassan and other activists onboard the Gaza-bound Madleen aid ship.

"European institutions must protect elected representatives from illegal detention and take immediate action to stop the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza," the group said Tuesday in a statement.

The humanitarian mission, which aimed to deliver aid to Gaza, was intercepted by Israeli forces in international waters. The activists were taken to the port of Ashdod before being transferred to a detention center at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv.

Israeli authorities accused the crew of entering Israeli territory illegally and pressured them to sign documents acknowledging the alleged violation, which would result in expulsion and an entry ban.

While four of the activists reportedly signed due to personal circumstances, eight others refused, including Hassan, denouncing the move as an attempt to legitimize an unlawful detention.

The Left group emphasized that the interception of the ship violates international law, particularly the International Court of Justice's interim ruling from 16 months ago, which obliges Israel to ensure that humanitarian aid reaches Gaza. The group also pointed out that Hassan's detention breaches her parliamentary immunity.

Contrary to "Israeli claims of exemplary treatment," The Left said the activists were deprived of food and water during the 16-hour journey to Ashdod and forced to remain on the ship's deck until nightfall.

The group also called for the immediate suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement, an arms embargo on Israel, and stronger diplomatic action to end the blockade of Gaza.

It urged European institutions to protect elected representatives from illegal detention and to take urgent measures to stop what it described as the "ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people."

"They must be liberated immediately, without conditions, and we must use every lever available to us to put an end to the carnage and the genocide in Gaza," said Manon Aubry, co-chair of The Left.

The Madleen was seized by Israeli naval forces early Monday while sailing in international waters and redirected to the port of Ashdod.

Part of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, the aid ship had a 12-strong crew on board, including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and Hassan.

Other activists aboard the Madleen included Yasemin Acar from Germany, Baptiste Andre, Pascal Maurieras, Yanis Mhamdi and Reva Viard from France, Thiago Avila from Brazil, Suayb Ordu from Türkiye, Sergio Toribio from Spain, Marco van Rennes from the Netherlands and Omar Faiad, a journalist with Al Jazeera Mubasher, also from France.