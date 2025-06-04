GERMANY URGES ALLIES TO FURTHER STRENGTHEN UKRAINES MILITARY CAPABILITIES

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius on Wednesday called on Western allies to help boost Ukrainian air defense systems.

To achieve this, a multinational initiative will be relaunched, Pistorius said in Brussels before a meeting of the so-called Ukraine Contact Group, referring to Germany's Immediate Action on Air Defense initiative, which aims to support Ukraine's air defense with various air defense system donations.

He also announced that the group of supporters for expanding electromagnetic combat capabilities would grow, with Belgium, Estonia, Italy, Sweden, and Türkiye interested in joining the initiative. This includes securing Ukrainian communications, conducting reconnaissance, disrupting Russian communications, and providing drone defense.

"It is obvious, every day: Russia continues to attack Ukraine massively from the air; the number of drone attacks and attacks with cruise missiles is immense. Again and again, every day, innocent Ukrainians die or are injured in these attacks," said Pistorius.

Pistorius called the latest attack on military airports a spectacular blow.



He described Ukraine's latest drone attacks, which destroyed Russian military aircraft far into Russian territory, as a spectacular blow, as was the attack on the Crimean bridge. This demonstrates "Ukraine is not giving up."



Ukraine's defense ministers, as well as those from Germany, the UK, and many other countries, want more military aid for Ukraine, which has been fighting Russia for over three years.