'We must stop this barbarity': Spanish premier honors Gaza medics during hospital inauguration

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez used the inauguration of the new University Hospital of Melilla on Monday to deliver a powerful tribute to Palestinian health workers in Gaza, calling for an urgent end to the violence in the Palestinian enclave.

"In a time when television opens daily with images of hospitals in ruins, destroyed by bombs, as is happening in Gaza," Sanchez said. "Just days ago, the last hospital in the north of the Gaza Strip was dismantled -- it had continued operating thanks to the courage of a handful of professionals."

"Hundreds of doctors and nurses have died in Gaza because they refused to abandon their patients," he added. "They literally died embracing the civilians they were trying to save until the end."

The prime minister emphasized the symbolic weight of the moment and said: "That is why today, more than ever, with emotion, I believe it is necessary to honor their memory at this event taking place on the shores of the same sea that connects Palestine and Spain."

Referring to recent statements by Pope Leo XIV, Sanchez concluded with a direct appeal: "I echo the words of the Pope: for humanity, for decency, for justice -- we must stop this barbarity."

The Israeli army, rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, has pursued a devastating offensive in Gaza since October 2023, killing over 54,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children. Aid agencies have warned about the risk of famine among the enclave's population.