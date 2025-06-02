Nationalist candidate Karol Nawrocki leads in Polish presidential election runoff with 50.7%

Nationalist conservative candidate Karol Nawrocki is leading in Poland's presidential election runoff with 50.7%, the latest exit poll showed late Sunday.

Populist conservative candidate Rafal Trzaskowski has garnered 49.3%, according to the poll by Ipsos conducted for broadcasters of TVP, Polsat News and TVN.

The poll also put the turnout rate at 71.7%, marking a historic record.

Sylwester Marciniak, chairman of the National Electoral Commission (PKW), predicted that the difference between the winner and the second contender would be as low as 120,000 votes, or 0.65%, during a news conference following the announcement of the early exit poll.

The announcement of the official results could take up to 14 days, he added.

The runoff was triggered after neither candidate secured more than 50% in the first round on May 18, which saw a turnout of 67.31%.

Trzaskowski, 53, narrowly led the first round with 31.36% of the vote, followed closely by Nawrocki, 42, who garnered 29.54% of support.

The outcome of the election is expected to have significant implications for Poland's political direction and its relationship with the European Union.