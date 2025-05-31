 Contact Us
Turkish diplomatic sources deny claims of planned talks with PKK/YPG leader

Turkish officials denied reports that Türkiye plans talks with Ferhad Abdi Sahin, a PKK/YPG leader, calling the claims "not true." The denial came after Sahin alleged having direct communication with Turkish authorities.

Published May 31,2025
Turkish diplomatic sources on Saturday denied claims published on the Al-Monitor news website that Türkiye was preparing to hold talks with Ferhad Abdi Sahin, one of the ringleaders of the terror group PKK/YPG that goes by the name SDF in Syria.

"The allegations concerning Türkiye and our government authorities are not true," the sources say

Earlier, the news outlet reported that Turkish officials had proposed direct talks with Sahin. The PKK/YPG ringleader also claimed in a TV interview that he has direct communication channels with Turkish authorities.