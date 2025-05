German Chancellor Friedrich Merz attends the weekly Cabinet meeting of the German government at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, 21 May 2025. (EPA Photo)

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is very concerned about the humanitarian situation in Gaza and is in close contact with other European nations to convey his worries to the Israeli government, his spokesperson Stefan Kornelius said on Wednesday.

"It is always important for the German government to keep its lines of communication open with the Israeli government and to be able to make its points directly," he added at a regular government press conference.