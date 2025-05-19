Russia claims to have taken control of 2 more settlements in Ukraine

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed on Monday that its forces have seized control of two Ukrainian villages.

Russian forces have taken over the settlements of Marine in Sumy and Novoolenivka in Donetsk, the ministry said in a statement.

The statement also claimed that all other army groups have improved their positions and advanced across the entire frontline.

It stated that Russian air defense systems shot down five US-made JDAM-guided aerial bombs and 127 drones overnight.

Ukraine has yet to comment on Russia's claims, and independent verification is challenging due to the ongoing armed conflict.

Meanwhile, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov congratulated Russian servicemen on capturing Bahatyr, a strategic settlement in the Donetsk region, on Sunday, paving the way for further military advances.





