Kremlin announces Putin-Trump phone talks on Monday evening

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart Donald Trump will speak by phone on Monday evening.

During a press conference in Moscow on Monday, Peskov confirmed that the call is scheduled for 5 p.m. Moscow time (GMT1400).

According to him, the purpose of the call is to discuss the outcomes of the recent Russia-Ukraine talks held in Istanbul last week.

Peskov described the upcoming contact as "important," noting that the leaders will also discuss future communications between the two countries.