Romanians head to polls for 2nd round of presidential elections

Romanians began casting votes in the second round of presidential elections, following the first round on May 4 during which no candidate was able to secure a majority of votes.
The election between far-right candidate George Simion, who won an unexpected, yet decisive victory, with 40.96% of the vote in the first round, and centrist, pro-Western mayor of the capital city, Nicusor Dan, who came second with 20.96%.
As Dan expanded his electoral base by reaching educated, urbanized segments of the society, with the help of major media outlets and European centrist leaders, opinion surveys predict a very tight race against Simion.
Exit polls are expected to be broadcast on television as soon as polling stations close at 9 pm local time (1800GMT).