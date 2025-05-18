Romanians head to polls for 2nd round of presidential elections

A man casts his ballot during the second round of presidential elections, in Mogosoaia village, near Bucharest, Romania, 18 May 2025. (EPA Photo)

Romanians began casting votes in the second round of presidential elections, following the first round on May 4 during which no candidate was able to secure a majority of votes.

The election between far-right candidate George Simion, who won an unexpected, yet decisive victory, with 40.96% of the vote in the first round, and centrist, pro-Western mayor of the capital city, Nicusor Dan, who came second with 20.96%.

As Dan expanded his electoral base by reaching educated, urbanized segments of the society, with the help of major media outlets and European centrist leaders, opinion surveys predict a very tight race against Simion.

Exit polls are expected to be broadcast on television as soon as polling stations close at 9 pm local time (1800GMT).