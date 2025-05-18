Europe unites in massive protests against Israeli attacks on Gaza to mark commemoration of Nakba

On May 15, Palestinians commemorated the "Nakba," or "Catastrophe," -- the forced displacement of Palestinians following Israel's establishment in 1948 -- with large-scale protests across Europe, including Stockholm and London.

Demonstrations also condemned Israel's attacks against the Gaza Strip.

In Stockholm, thousands gathered at Odenplan Square on the invitation of multiple civil society organizations to protest Israel's attacks on Gaza. Demonstrators carried Palestinian flags, photos of children killed and banners that read: "Stop the Zionist regime's genocide in Palestine."

Many held signs with the names of civilians killed in Gaza to draw attention to the ongoing massacre.

Jewish-born Swedish activist Dror Feiler told the crowd that Israel's operations in Gaza is a "genocide" and urged an immediate stop to the actions. Feiler also criticized Sweden's Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard for remaining silent.

Rev. Ann Christin Kristiansson from the Church of Sweden echoed Feiler's sentiments to Anadolu, calling the attacks "genocide" and emphasizing that stopping Israel requires organized civil resistance rather than military action. She highlighted that Israeli attacks target women, children and civilians, not resistance fighters, and stressed the need for a political solution based on international law.

MASSIVE MARCH IN LONDON



Meanwhile, in London, hundreds of thousands gathered to march toward Downing Street, demanding an end to Israel's genocide in Gaza on the 77th year since the Nakba. Protesters, waving Palestinian flags and wearing traditional keffiyehs, chanted slogans such as "Stop the genocide in Gaza," "Free Palestine" and "Israel is a terror state."

The demonstrators condemned the Israeli siege of the Gaza Strip, which they say deliberately starves more than 2 million Palestinians, and denounced the UK government for its political and military support for Israel, accusing it of complicity in the humanitarian crisis.

Among the marchers were notable figures such as The Crown actor Khalid Abdalla, British actress Juliet Stevenson and former US military officer and diplomat Ann Wright.

Palestinian Ambassador to the UK Husam Zomlot spoke to the crowd, noting that the genocide has persisted for 77 years, not just in recent escalations. He condemned continued arms sales to Israel and described the destruction of his birthplace in Gaza. Zomlot detailed the dire humanitarian situation, with aid blocked and widespread hunger affecting everyone, including doctors, journalists and aid workers.

Former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and MP Apsana Begum criticized the UK government for enabling the crisis through arms sales and blockade policies. Ben Jamal, chair of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, sharply condemned political leaders for ignoring calls to stop supporting Israeli military actions, warning that history would hold them accountable.

BERLIN RALLY CONDEMNS GAZA ATTACKS ON DAY OF NAKBA



Hundreds gathered at Potsdamer Platz in Berlin to protest Israel's attacks on Gaza and mark the Nakba.

Protesters waved Palestinian flags and held signs that said: "Your silence is complicity" and "You cannot kill us all." Women in traditional dress carrying Nakba visuals also participated.

The event was held under tight security, with at least three people detained.

AMSTERDAM CONDEMNS GAZA ATTACKS ON NAKBA COMMEMORATION



Another European city that came together to commemorate the Nakba and protest Israel's attacks on Gaza was Amsterdam. Hundreds gathered at Dam Square to voice opposition to the violence by Israel and observe the anniversary of Nakba.

Mohammed Kotesh condemned Israel for subjecting Palestinians to starvation and warned that the genocide is intensifying. He demanded the immediate lifting of the Gaza siege to allow unhindered humanitarian aid, cautioning that Gaza is on the brink of a new Nakba.

Protesters carried signs with slogans such as "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," "End the occupation," "Stop the genocide," "Boycott Israel," and "Shame on you."

The demonstration lasted three hours.

SOLIDARITY MARCH IN GREECE



In Athens, a solidarity march was organized for Palestine to mark 77 years since the Nakba.

Carrying Palestinian flags and wearing keffiyehs, protesters marched to the US Embassy before heading to the Israeli Embassy.

Naim el-Ghandour, the head of the Muslim Association of Greece, suggested to Anadolu that a global meeting, led by Türkiye, could help bring peace to Palestine. He said such a gathering would put pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stop the war and lead to Israel's isolation internationally.

Muhammed el-Batta from Gaza said it has never been a war but genocide that started 80 years ago and continues today. He believes it is entering the final phase, which is why Israel has increased its violence.

Noting the rising death toll, he said it is likely the last effort to evacuate Gaza of Palestinians, causing the violence to escalate.

WHAT IS NAKBA?



People around the world marked May 15 as the 77th anniversary of expulsion of Palestinians from their towns after the creation of Israel in 1948.

In 1948, more than 700,000 Palestinians were displaced from their towns and villages.

The Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023, killing more than 53,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.