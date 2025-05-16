Ukraine loses F-16 fighter jet, pilot survives

The Ukrainian Air Defense Forces on Friday reported the loss of an F-16 fighter jet during a combat mission over the embattled country.

The incident took place at approximately 3.30 (GMT0030), when the control center lost communication with the pilot, the air force press service said on Telegram.

When an "emergency situation" developed on the plane, the pilot "successfully maneuvered the jet away from populated areas and ejected safely," the report said.

The pilot was quickly located and evacuated, and his condition is reported as stable.

An official commission has been established to thoroughly investigate the circumstances of the incident, and its work is already underway.

On April 12, Ukraine reported the death of an F-16 pilot, with the General Staff later confirming the loss of the aircraft.





