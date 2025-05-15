Germany calls on Russia to take active part in Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul

Germany's foreign minister on Thursday called on Russia to reconsider its position and take an active part in peace talks with Ukraine in Istanbul.

Speaking before the start of day two of a NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Türkiye, Johann Wadephul reaffirmed Germany's support for US President Donald Trump's diplomatic efforts for peace in Ukraine.

"It is not too late to come to the negotiating table. Our urgent appeal for Russia today is to reconsider the situation, take up the US president's initiative in a positive way, come to the negotiations now," he said.