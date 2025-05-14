6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes off Greek island Crete

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck off the Greek island of Crete in the early hours of Wednesday.

The earthquake was felt in Crete and the island of Rhodes, announced public broadcaster ERT, adding that a precautionary tsunami warning was issued, advising residents to move away from coastal areas.

No significant material damage or casualties were reported.

Speaking to the broadcaster, the country's prominent seismologist Efthymis Lekkas argued that it was an isolated earthquake with no connection to the earthquakes around the island of Santorini in March or the one in Istanbul in April.