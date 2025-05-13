Russia claims to have taken control of another village in Ukraine

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed on Tuesday that its forces had taken control of another village in Ukraine.

The settlement of Myrolyubivka in the Donetsk region was captured in an operation carried out by the Tsentr (Center) group of forces, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry further claimed that all other army units improved their positions and advanced along the entire frontline.

It also said the Russian air defense systems shot down eight US-made JDAM-guided aerial bombs, a HIMARS rocket and 74 drones overnight.

Ukraine has yet to comment on Russia's claims, and independent verification is challenging due to the ongoing armed conflict.





