A Ryanair airplane coming from Porto is at standstill on the runway after a bomb alert at the Brussels South Charleroi Airport (BSCA) in Gosselies, on May 13, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Flights at Brussels Charleroi Airport have been suspended over a bomb alert, local media reported on Tuesday.

The alert specifically concerns an Air Malta plane, arriving from Portugal and chartered by Ryanair, public broadcaster RTBF said.

A 500-meter (1,640 feet) security parameter has been established around the airport, it said, adding that all takeoffs and landings have been suspended.

An evacuation of the public from the airport is also underway, the broadcaster said.