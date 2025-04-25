Moscow confirms Russian-Syrian intelligence officials meeting in Baku

Moscow confirmed on Friday that representatives of the Russian and Syrian intelligence services held a meeting last week in Azerbaijan.

Sergey Naryshkin, the head of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service, told reporters in Moscow that the talks were held on the sidelines of a conference on Afghanistan in Baku, Azerbaijan's capital.

"A conference on Afghanistan was held in Baku last week, attended by leaders and senior representatives from countries across the Middle East and Greater Eurasia," Naryshkin said. "Among them was one of the heads of the Syrian special services. We had a very constructive and friendly meeting."

The Russian intelligence chief was in Baku on April 17-18 to participate in the international forum titled Afghanistan: Regional Connectivity, Security, and Development.