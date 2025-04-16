UK in 'discussions' with France over migrant returns deal, minister confirms

The UK government is currently in discussions with France over a potential migrant returns deal, Transport Minister Lillian Greenwood has confirmed on Wednesday.

The talks come as the Labour-led administration ramps up efforts to reform what it describes as a "broken asylum system."

Talking to Sky News, Greenwood addressed reports suggesting the deal would involve a reciprocal arrangement—whereby individuals could be deported from the UK in exchange for France sending someone back the other way.

"We are absolutely focused on fixing the broken asylum system we inherited from the Conservative government," Greenwood, the future of roads minister, said. "This is going to take really hard work to tackle those organized gangs that are preying on people, putting their lives in danger as they try to cross the channel," she added.

Pressed on the nature of the reported deal with France, Greenwood confirmed that "there are discussions ongoing with the French government about how we stop this appalling and dangerous trade in people that is happening across the English Channel."

While the specifics of the proposed arrangement remain unclear, the Home Office has confirmed a broader effort to enhance cooperation with European partners.









