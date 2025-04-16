French president says prison attacks ‘unacceptable’

French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday that recent prison attacks are "unacceptable violence."

"Some are trying to intimidate our prison staff and are attacking the institutions with unacceptable violence. They will be found, judged, and punished," he wrote on X.

Macron noted that a third internal security force is carrying out a mission to "defend the rule of law and public space."

"I reaffirm to all our agents of the Ministry of Justice my full support, and that of the Nation," he added.

Prisons in Toulon, Nanterre, Valence, Luynes, and Agen have faced a wave of attacks since Sunday.

Three vehicles were set on fire early Wednesday in the staff parking lot of the Tarascon detention center in southern France, in the latest incident.

The French National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office (PNAT) took over the investigation of the prison attacks Wednesday following new incidents.