Germany’s Merz open to sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine

Germany's incoming chancellor spoke in favor of providing Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles during a wide-ranging interview with public broadcaster ARD late Sunday.

"I don't believe Russian President Vladimir Putin will respond positively to any signs of weakness or peace offers. He needs to recognize the futility of this war," Friedrich Merz said, reaffirming his pre-election pledge to deliver Taurus missiles.

The conservative leader argued that providing Ukraine with advanced weapons systems could allow Kyiv to disrupt Russia's military supply lines, especially from Crimea. He added that Western military deliveries would enhance Ukraine's deterrence capabilities and strengthen its position in future peace negotiations with Moscow.

"I have always said that I would only do this in coordination with our European partners," Merz said. "The European partners are already delivering cruise missiles. The British are doing this, the French are doing this, the Americans are also doing this. It has to be coordinated, and if it is coordinated, then Germany should take part in it," he added.

The outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz, a Social Democrat, strongly opposed sending long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine, fearing that such action might draw Berlin directly into the conflict with Russia. The Taurus missiles, with their range of over 500 kilometers (310 miles), are renowned for their precision in striking targets like bridges and deeply buried command bunkers.

Merz's conservative CDU/CSU alliance won February's parliamentary elections and reached a coalition agreement with the Social Democrats last week. Merz will become chancellor after both parties' governing bodies ratify the deal and parliament holds its confirmation vote in early May.