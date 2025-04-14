EU foreign ministers gather to discuss Ukraine, Gaza

European foreign ministers gathered in Luxembourg on Monday to discuss a range of issues including the situation in Ukraine and Gaza, calling for ceasefire and further pressure on Russia.

According to the EU, the foreign ministers were to discuss the Ukraine war, situation in the Middle East including Syria, EU-Africa relations, issues in the Western Balkans and Azerbaijan-Armenia relations at the Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

"I think we have to put the maximum pressure on Russia to really end this war, because it takes two to want peace. It only takes one to want war," EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said during her doorstep remarks.

French foreign minister Jean Noel-Barrot said Russia had "no intention" to agree to a ceasefire.

"I call on the European Union to impose the harshest possible sanctions against Russia to suffocate its economy and prevent it from fueling its war effort," he said.

Barrot stressed that the US could also force Russia to sit at the negotiation table.

He also urged for an "unimpeded" access to humanitarian aid in Gaza, adding that the situation is "more dire than ever."

"We need to step up on the sanctions, and that's what we are working on the 17th package," Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen warned, underlining that Russia shows "full disregard" to peace process.

"Not letting sufficient humanitarian aid to the area is not something we can accept at all, and we call on both parties to go back to the ceasefire now," Valtonen added.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski expressed that he was "appalled" by the recent Russian attack in Ukraine's Suma region.

"I hope that President [Donald] Trump, the US administration see that the leader of Russia is mocking their goodwill, and I hope the right decisions are taken," he added.

The European commissioner for equality, preparedness and crisis management, Hadja Lahbib, urged for the ceasefire to be renewed and the aid to be accessed in Gaza.

"Access is completely blocked by Israel. Food is running out while warehouses outside Gaza are full with food rooting there because we can't get in," Lahbib said.

"There is no UNRWA international staff left in Gaza and the West Bank, and the number of deaths could be increased, could even skyrocket without this essential aid entered into Gaza in the near future," she added.