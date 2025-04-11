Germany announces new military aid package for Ukraine

Germany on Friday unveiled a new military aid package for Ukraine, including advanced air defense systems, tanks and ammunition.

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, speaking to reporters at NATO headquarters in Brussels, announced Berlin's decision to provide additional weapons to Ukraine in response to Russia's ongoing attacks.

"Despite the hopes repeatedly emphasized by the US president, [Russian President Vladimir] Putin continues to attack Ukraine unabated, willingly accepting—and likely deliberately causing—an increasing number of civilian casualties," Pistorius said. "Attacks on civilian infrastructure are escalating, and there is no indication of any reduction in combat operations from Putin's side."

Pistorius said Germany will provide an additional €3 billion ($3.4 billion) in military aid this year, plus €8 billion ($9 billion) pledged through 2029 to strengthen Ukraine's armed forces.

The aid package consists of four IRIS-T air defense systems with 300 guided missiles, 120 MANPADS ground-based air defense systems, 300 reconnaissance drones, 25 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, 15 Leopard 1A5 battle tanks, 14 artillery systems, 100 ground surveillance radars, and 100,000 rounds of artillery ammunition, he detailed.

Pistorius also said that Germany recently delivered 30 additional Patriot missiles from its own stockpiles to Ukraine, bolstering the Patriot air defense systems already deployed in the country.

Representatives from about 40 countries—primarily NATO allies—gathered at alliance headquarters on Friday for the 27th Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting. The UK and Germany co-chaired the meeting for the first time since the US administration handed over leadership of the Ukraine support coalition to European allies.





