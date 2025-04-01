Russian Railways says cyberattack disrupts website, mobile app

Russian Railways (RZD), the state-owned train operator, announced Tuesday that its website and mobile application were hit by a massive distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack, temporarily disabling online services.

"We are working to restore the systems as quickly as possible," the company said in a Telegram post, assuring passengers that station ticket offices are functioning normally and ticket sales are proceeding without disruption.

The company issued an apology for the inconvenience caused by the cyberattack.