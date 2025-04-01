 Contact Us
News Europe Russian Railways says cyberattack disrupts website, mobile app

Russian Railways says cyberattack disrupts website, mobile app

Russian Railways (RZD) announced that its website and mobile app were temporarily disabled due to a major DDoS attack. The company assured passengers that station ticket offices are operating normally and apologized for the disruption.

Anadolu Agency EUROPE
Published April 01,2025
Subscribe
RUSSIAN RAILWAYS SAYS CYBERATTACK DISRUPTS WEBSITE, MOBILE APP

Russian Railways (RZD), the state-owned train operator, announced Tuesday that its website and mobile application were hit by a massive distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack, temporarily disabling online services.

"We are working to restore the systems as quickly as possible," the company said in a Telegram post, assuring passengers that station ticket offices are functioning normally and ticket sales are proceeding without disruption.

The company issued an apology for the inconvenience caused by the cyberattack.