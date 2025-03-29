Columbia University interim president steps down amid funding row

Columbia University announced Friday that interim President Katrina Armstrong, will be stepping down one week after announcing sweeping policy changes.

Armstrong, who was named interim president in August, took the helm amid policy and campus protest pressure.

"Dr. Armstrong accepted the role of interim president at a time of great uncertainty for the University and worked tirelessly to promote the interests of our community," said David Greenwald, chair of the board of trustees.

"Board of Trustees Co-Chair Claire Shipman has been appointed Acting President, effective immediately, and will serve until the Board completes its presidential search," according to the statement released by the school.

"I assume this role with a clear understanding of the serious challenges before us and a steadfast commitment to act with urgency, integrity, and work with our faculty to advance our mission, implement needed reforms, protect our students, and uphold academic freedom and open inquiry," said Shipman.

The school recently announced a series of new policies, making apparent concessions following President Donald Trump's revocation of $400 million in federal funding because of campus protests, according to CNN.

They include new restrictions on demonstrations, sanctions on student groups in violation, giving campus police new arrest powers and the provost more authority to deal with disciplinary procedures, immediately reviewing its Middle East curriculum, among other measures.





