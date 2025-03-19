BRITISH PREMIER DEFENDS WELFARE CUTS, RAISES CONCERN ABOUT ISRAELS NEW ATTACKS ON GAZA

British Premier Keir Starmer and Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch went head-to-head at Prime Minister's Questions Wednesday, a day after the government unveiled massive cuts to welfare.

Starmer began by saying he had spoken to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy the previous evening, reaffirming the UK's unwavering support for Ukraine.

Starmer also expressed deep concern about Monday's resumption of Israel's military offensive in Gaza, calling the images of children affected and the rising death toll "shocking."

The focus quickly shifted to the recent welfare cuts, with Starmer asked why, after 14 years of Conservative government, Labour was now pursuing similar measures.

The question reflected frustration from some quarters about Labour's approach to the issue.

Starmer explained that his understanding of welfare reform was informed by personal experience, noting that he had lived with the impact of disability in his family through both his mother and brother.

"The current system is morally and economically indefensible, and we're right to reform it," Starmer said, arguing that the status quo could not be defended.

"Nobody should be defending the broken status quo, we are proceeding on the principles that if you can work, you should work."

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch then took the floor, asking, "Why are we having an emergency budget next week?" adding that the spring statement is not a formal budget but an update on the state of the British economy since October..

In response, Starmer defended his government's economic record, pointing to wages rising faster than prices, which he described as a "massive cost of living boost."

He said, "They crashed the economy, we are rebuilding Britain," suggesting that Labour is working to undo the damage caused by the previous Conservative administration.

Badenoch, however, pushed back, claiming that Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves had "destroyed business confidence" in the UK. She questioned whether Starmer regretted raising taxes on businesses.

Starmer responded by referring to a £22 billion ($28.5 billion) "black hole" in the public finances, which Labour claims was left by the previous government. He challenged Badenoch, asking: "Which taxes would you raise to fill this gap?"