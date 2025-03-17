FINLAND REJECTS WASHINGTONS EGG EXPORT REQUEST

Finland on Monday turned down Washington's request from Helsinki to export eggs to the US, according to local media.

The Finnish Poultry Association said exports are not feasible due to a lack of market access agreements and complex regulatory requirements, Finland's public broadcaster Yle reported.

Establishing an export deal would take time and Finland's limited supply would not significantly ease the US shortage, Veera Lehtila, the head of the association, explained.

Finland has about 4 million laying hens, far less than what would be needed to make a meaningful impact.

With over 35 million birds culled in the US this year alone, authorities have also sought eggs from Denmark, Sweden, and the Netherlands, but European producers face similar supply constraints.

Lehtila emphasized that bird flu is a global issue, requiring constant vigilance. The outbreak has not only affected the US but also led to mass culling across Europe, exacerbating supply chain issues.

In 2022, many poultry farms across the continent were forced to reduce operations due to the disease.

While some countries, including the Netherlands, Lithuania, and Canada, have agreements in place allowing egg exports to the US, Finland does not.

The Finnish Food Authority has also indicated that securing the necessary approvals would be a lengthy process involving extensive inspections and regulatory adjustments.

Meanwhile, Türkiye is set to export 15,000 tons of eggs to the US by June to ease disruptions.