Estonia not afraid of Russian invasion threat: Senior diplomat

Estonia is not afraid of the Russian invasion threat, the Estonian Foreign Ministry's general secretary said Tuesday.

"We've lived next to Russia for as long as there has been Russia. The people of Estonia are not afraid. They prepare. That's what they do," Jonatan Vseviov said on British news podcast The News Agents.

"It's a fact of life. No one is afraid. We are very clear-eyed about the threat. So what do we do? We prepare. We join NATO. We join the EU," he added.

Regarding the prospects of a peace deal to end the ongoing war in Ukraine, Vseviov said the world should focus on securing a just and lasting peace.

A real peace can only come from pressure on Russia, he said, not pressure on Ukraine.

Hesitation in supporting Ukraine over Russia will continue to cost lives, Vseviov added.

He also noted a paradigm shift in terms of EU-US relations as Washington signals its intent to reduce its security commitments to Europe.

"The era of total reliance on the Americans for our security is over," he said.










