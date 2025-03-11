France refuses ‘demilitarization’ of Ukraine: Defense minister

France refuses the demilitarization of Ukraine, the country's defense minister said at the opening of the Paris Defense and Strategy Forum on Tuesday.

"I reiterate this here, in front of the press—Ukraine's security must come first. We refuse any demilitarization of Ukraine," Sebastien Lecornu said during his opening speech accompanied by his Dutch counterpart Ruben Brekelmans.

Demilitarization, along with denazification of Ukraine and its neutral status are among the stated goals of Russia's war on Ukraine, which it launched more than three years ago. US President Donald Trump, who has suspended military aid and intelligence sharing with Kyiv, has initiated talks for a swift end to the conflict.

Lecornu reiterated "foremost duty" of European armies in supporting Ukraine's military and the need for long-term security guarantees.

"We have entered an unprecedented period, in which elements of the Cold War reappear, yet the world order is no longer solely defined by an East-West divide. It is much more multipolar. Many threats are invisible to the naked eye, making them particularly difficult to explain," he said.

The minister said Europe should adopt a "360-degree perspective," underlining that they sometimes tend to have near-sighted approach.

"Focusing solely on Ukraine and Russia must not prevent us from considering Iran. Concern over Iran should not stop us from discussing North Korea's strategies and the broader Indo-Pacific security landscape," he said.

Lecornu argued that the real issue is not just the "Russian threat" but also the "unpredictability" of their American partner.

"If the US shifts its defense posture toward the Indo-Pacific, Europeans must determine what we can do independently to ensure the continent's security," he added.

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans, for his part, said Europe is at a "crossroads" and the "threat imposed by Russia" continues to grow.

"The United States has made it clear that its support for Ukraine is no longer a given, and Europe's decades long reliance on the US cannot simply be taken for granted anymore. Instead, it must be earned," Brekelmans said, reiterating the need to fortify European security.

He applauded France and the UK for showing "strong leadership" in terms of security guarantees to Ukraine.

"President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy should not have to agree to a deal that would result in some sort of interbellum, with aggression constantly looming on the horizon," Brekelmans said, highlighting that he must negotiate "from a position of strength."

"We do not live in war, but we do not live in peace either we are living in a great zone, a great zone between war and peace."