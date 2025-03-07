Zelenskyy, NATO chief discuss path to peace for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Thursday, focusing on steps toward a "just and lasting peace" for Ukraine.

"As always, I had a good meeting with Mark Rutte. We discussed real steps needed to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine," Zelenskyy wrote on X.

The two leaders discussed ongoing efforts to bring the war to an end, with Zelenskyy outlining a new plan aimed at consolidating European unity in the peace process.

During their talks, Zelenskyy informed Rutte about the development of a comprehensive plan that would include a unified European vision to end the war, as well as secure, concrete guarantees for Ukraine's future stability.

The leaders also addressed the ongoing need to enhance Ukraine's air defense capabilities amid the continuing war.

"I am grateful to Mark and NATO member states for their support and partnership in bringing peace closer to Ukraine," Zelenskyy added, underscoring the importance of international collaboration in strengthening Ukraine's position.





