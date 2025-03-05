France, Germany, UK voice 'deep concern' over Israeli suspension of humanitarian aid to Gaza

France, Germany, and the UK on Wednesday expressed "deep concern" over the Israeli suspension of humanitarian aid to Gaza, urging parties to engage in negotiating the subsequent phases of the ceasefire deal.

"It is vital that the ceasefire is sustained, all the hostages are released, and continued flows of humanitarian aid to Gaza are ensured," said a joint statement from foreign ministers of E3 countries-France, Germany, UK.

Urging all parties to engage constructively in negotiating the subsequent phases of the deal to help ensure its full implementation and a permanent end to hostilities, it also welcomed Egyptian, Qatari and US efforts in mediating and seeking to agree an extension to the ceasefire.

Turning to the situation in Gaza, the E3 said that the humanitarian situation in the strip is "catastrophic."

"We call on the Government of Israel to abide by its international obligations to ensure full, rapid, safe and unhindered provision of humanitarian assistance to the population in Gaza," the joint statement said.

The three countries also warned that suspension of goods and supplies entering Gaza "would risk violating International Humanitarian Law."

"Humanitarian aid should never be contingent on a ceasefire or used as a political tool. We reiterate that the civilians of Gaza who have suffered so much must be allowed to return to their homes and rebuild their lives," the statement said.

"We need all parties to uphold the ceasefire and ensure it leads to a sustainable peace, the reconstruction of Gaza, and to allow for a credible pathway towards a two-state solution in which Israelis and Palestinians can live side by side in peace," it added.

The statement followed Israel's decision to halt aid shipments just hours after the first phase of the ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement between Hamas and Tel Aviv expired.

The first six-week phase of the truce agreement, which took effect on Jan. 19, officially ended Saturday at midnight.

Israel, however, has not agreed to move forward to the second phase of the deal to permanently end the war in Gaza which has killed more than 48,000 people, mostly women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.