UK INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT MINISTER QUITS OVER GOVERNMENTS DECISION TO CUT AID BUDGET

The British international development minister has resigned from her post following the government's announcement to cut the aid budget to pay for an increase in defense spending.

In a letter to Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday, Anneliese Dodds said that she resigned "with sadness" from her post.

The Labour minister said that the effect of the cut in the international aid budget by 0.3% "will be far greater than presented."

"While I disagree with the ODA (overseas development assistance) decision, I continue to support the government and its determination to deliver the change our country needs," she said.

The resignation came after Starmer's decision to slash the international aid budget by almost half to pay for an increase in defense spending.

Earlier this week, the government announced defense spending to increase to 2.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) from April 2027, with an ambition to reach 3% in the next parliament.