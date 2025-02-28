France silent on whether ISIS-linked French nationals should be tried in their home country

The French Foreign Ministry avoided commenting Thursday on whether French nationals detained in northeastern Syria for alleged links to the ISIS (Daesh) terrorist group should be tried in France.

During the ministry's weekly press briefing, spokesperson Christophe Lemoine responded to journalists' questions on current affairs.

Asked by an Anadolu correspondent whether it was contradictory for France to insist on the deportation of Algerian criminals being accepted by Algeria while simultaneously arguing that French ISIS members should be tried "as close as possible to where the crimes were committed," meaning in Syria, Lemoine replied: "These are two different matters."

Avoiding direct comments on the trial of ISIS-linked French nationals in France, Lemoine said that detained ISIS members and individuals issued deportation orders in France could not be evaluated in the same manner.

'FRANCE WILL TAKE FULL RESPONSIBILITY FOR SYRIA'S ECONOMIC RECONSTRUCTION'



Regarding the European Union's recent decision to lift certain sanctions on Syria, Lemoine said: "France welcomes the lifting of some sanctions on banking, transportation and energy sectors that exert pressure on Syria."

"The reconstruction of Syria for the benefit of Syrians must be linked to the gradual lifting of sanctions," he added.

He emphasized that the phased lifting of sanctions on Syria should be conditional.

Lemoine also noted that France welcomed the Syrian National Dialogue Conference held in Damascus earlier this week, calling for the continuation of this dialogue in the long term and for it to include "all elements of Syrian society without exception."

Expressing France's support for a political transition aimed at establishing a free, united, sovereign, stable and inclusive Syria, Lemoine said that "France will take full responsibility for the reconstruction of Syria's economy."

He stressed that Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty were a priority and must be preserved, adding that the buffer zone between Syria and Israel should be protected under UN resolutions.

ACTING 'IN ACCORDANCE WITH INTERNATIONAL LAW'



Lemoine also addressed the cease-fire agreement between Israel and Lebanon, emphasizing that it explicitly requires Israeli forces to withdraw from southern Lebanon.

He pointed out that while the Israeli army still maintains positions at five locations in Lebanon, the agreement mandates a full withdrawal from Lebanese territory.

Asked whether the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would be enforced if he traveled to France, Lemoine said that France would act "in accordance with international law and its obligations under the Rome Statute."

He explained that the Rome Statute obliges cooperation with the ICC but also establishes an immunity regime for incumbent heads of state from non-signatory countries such as Israel, describing the matter as a legal issue that would be handled accordingly.

The first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement took effect on Jan. 19, pausing the Israeli war, which has killed more than 48,300 people, mostly women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

Last November, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

Lemoine also announced that French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to the UK on March 2 to discuss issues related to Ukraine.