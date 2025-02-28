Algeria warns France against ‘tampering with’ 1968 migration pact

Algeria warned France on Thursday against "tampering with" a 1968 migration agreement.

Algeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued the statement in response to an announcement by French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou on Wednesday that his government would be spending up to six weeks reviewing all the immigration agreements between Paris and Algiers since Algeria won its independence from France in 1962, particularly the 1968 pact.

"Any tampering with the 1968 agreement, which has already been stripped of its essence and substance, will result in Algeria taking a similar decision regarding other agreements and protocols of the same nature," said the statement.

The agreement is a special legal pact regulating the movement and residency of Algerians in France and has undergone several amendments, the most notable being the 1986 revision, which introduced a visa requirement for Algerian nationals.

In this context, Algeria reaffirmed its "absolute rejection of being addressed with ultimatums, warnings or threats."

Diplomatic relations between Algeria and France remain volatile, particularly due to unresolved issues stemming from France's colonization of Algeria from 1830 to 1962.

Paris has refused to fully address the historical grievances that continue to affect Algerian society.