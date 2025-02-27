Major flight disruptions hit Munich and Hamburg airports as union strike begins

Flights at Germany's two major airports are experiencing severe disruptions as a 48-hour strike by the ver.di union impacted operations, authorities said on Thursday.

The walkout, which began early Thursday at Munich and Hamburg airports, will continue until Saturday morning, affecting multiple airport services including passenger check-in, baggage handling, and IT operations.

At Munich Airport, the country's second-busiest air hub, airlines canceled nearly 1,300 of the 1,600 flights scheduled during the two-day period. The airport, which serves as a critical international connection point, normally handles hundreds of thousands of passengers during this timeframe.

Munich Airport authorities advised passengers to contact their airlines early to check their flight status and, if canceled, to avoid coming to the airport entirely.

The Hamburg Airport, with approximately 600 flights scheduled during the strike period, had experienced more than 50 cancelations so far, but warned that delays and disruptions were inevitable. The airport's website advised passengers that "significant operational impacts are expected throughout the strike duration."

The strike comes amid an escalating dispute between ver.di, which represents public sector workers, and government employers. The union is demanding an 8% wage increase or a minimum monthly raise of €350 ($366) for federal and municipal employees.

Strike actions were also planned in other public sectors, with similar walkouts expected at hospitals in Erfurt, waste management facilities in Essen, as well as port operations, sanitation services and municipal offices in Hamburg this week.

Government negotiators have rejected the union's demands, citing current economic conditions and budget constraints. The next round of talks is scheduled for March 14-15.